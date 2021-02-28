Brokerages Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT at $9.10

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 585,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,108,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 446,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,162. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

