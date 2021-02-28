Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snap Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Snap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.06.

NYSE SNAP opened at $65.66 on Friday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

