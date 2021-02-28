Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vericel Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Vericel in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

VCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.32. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4,828,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vericel by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

