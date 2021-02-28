Brokers Set Expectations for Masimo Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masimo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $250.73 on Friday. Masimo has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Masimo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Masimo by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 24.2% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

