Brokers Set Expectations for Tutor Perini Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

TPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $747.16 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 67.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 134,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

