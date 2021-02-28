Brookline Capital Management Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.39.

MRNA opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. Moderna has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of -95.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares in the company, valued at $241,748,806.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $2,955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,007,898 shares of company stock worth $619,109,363. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,176,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 409,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

