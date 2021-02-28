BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP Group.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.53. 297,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,649. The stock has a market cap of $901.70 million, a PE ratio of -38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.16. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

