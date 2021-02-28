BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.35% of BRP worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $72.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

