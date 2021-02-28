BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.73

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.73 and traded as low as C$3.73. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 247,582 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$245.88 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.82.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

