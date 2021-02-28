BWS Financial Raises AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $20.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $534.01 million, a P/E ratio of -430.86 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $868,390. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

