BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,875.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.01 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

