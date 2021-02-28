C3.ai (AI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. C3.ai has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $183.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39.

Several research firms recently commented on AI. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

