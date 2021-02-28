Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6,431.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $141.09 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.92.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

