Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 0.6% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $548,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,014 shares of company stock worth $3,402,376. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $81.17 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

