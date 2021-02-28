Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 124 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $105.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

