Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,673 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $47.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

