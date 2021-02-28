Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

