Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$2.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.65 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of CFW stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$40.50.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

