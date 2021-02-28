Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Calian Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CLNFF opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

