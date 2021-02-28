California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Realogy worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Realogy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 60,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 217,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 392,860 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 509.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 713,245 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Realogy stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

