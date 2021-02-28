California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The ODP were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The ODP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.