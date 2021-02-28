California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Knowles worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after purchasing an additional 668,634 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 149,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 104,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Knowles stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -519.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

