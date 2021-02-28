California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $65.40 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

