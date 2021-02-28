California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,336 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.27 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

