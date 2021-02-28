California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 333,016 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 303,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 167,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 104,260.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 88,621 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $50.31 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $129,502.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,995. 25.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

