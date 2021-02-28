California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of EnPro Industries worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 306,056 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 148,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.