Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.51% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000.

Shares of LFEQ stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

