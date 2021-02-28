Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 981 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

