Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,981,000 after acquiring an additional 428,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after buying an additional 94,290 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,148,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,977,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after buying an additional 220,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $69.33 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

