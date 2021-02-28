Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,212 Shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 622,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after buying an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLCB opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17. Franklin Liberty US Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

