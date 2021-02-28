Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omeros by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,396,000 after purchasing an additional 409,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omeros by 225.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 60.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 118,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,702 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $19.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros Co. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $543,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

