Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.31.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.