Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of SLF opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.42%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

