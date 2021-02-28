Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Camping World in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CWH has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,215 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Camping World by 1,210.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $4,267,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

