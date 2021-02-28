Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWH opened at $31.30 on Friday. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $14,546,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

