Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of OSH opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at $64,796,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 444,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $20,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,501,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,068,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock worth $470,672,713. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $714,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $6,092,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

