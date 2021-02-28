Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $32.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 687.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $293,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

