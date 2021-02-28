Canaccord Genuity Cuts Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to $14.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.30.

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

