Canaccord Genuity Increases Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $7.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.95% from the stock’s current price.

SPGYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.91.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

