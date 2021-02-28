Canaccord Genuity Raises National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$81.00

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$84.60.

NA opened at C$80.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.48. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$38.67 and a 1 year high of C$80.79. The stock has a market cap of C$27.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 in the last ninety days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

