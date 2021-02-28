Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.25 to C$57.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.38.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$51.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.25. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$36.40 and a 52 week high of C$61.29.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

