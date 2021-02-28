Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$131.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$124.50 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CM. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$110.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.25.

TSE CM opened at C$117.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$119.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.64.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

