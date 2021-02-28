Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

