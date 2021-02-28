Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Lowered by Eight Capital

Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$41.28.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED opened at C$41.90 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$12.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.20.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.