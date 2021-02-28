Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 7.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,933,000 after purchasing an additional 270,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,477 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 667,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,643,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMD stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

