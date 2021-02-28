Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) Receives GBX 74 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capita plc (CPI.L) (LON:CPI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 74 ($0.97).

CPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 41 ($0.54) target price on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita plc (CPI.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of CPI traded down GBX 1.76 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 45.24 ($0.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,692,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 140.95 ($1.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.24. The stock has a market cap of £755.04 million and a PE ratio of -10.05.

Capita plc (CPI.L) Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

