Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.25% of Capital City Bank Group worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 345.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $24.69 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $413.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

