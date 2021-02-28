Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $7.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.05.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PXD. TD Securities increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

PXD opened at $148.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

