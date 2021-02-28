Capital One Financial Weighs in on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $10.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.03.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LPI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

LPI stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

In related news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 408,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $4,909,111.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $230,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

