Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.